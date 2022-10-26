BATHURST residents will be able to enjoy the town's green grass and flourishing flowers at the upcoming Spring Spectacular.
The event is a long-standing tradition in Bathurst and is set to return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
The Spring Spectacular launched at Abercrombie House on Sunday, October 23, with the rest of the festivities to take place this weekend - Saturday, October 29, to Sunday, October 30.
Despite the rain on Sunday, committee chair Chris Bayliss said the launch was still a success.
"It was great, we had about 55 people there. We had to move indoors because of the rain which wasn't a problem," he said.
"It was well-attended, we had garden owners there, we had some sponsors there and we had members of the gardeners club.
"We gave the owners plaques, and gave certificates to the sponsors. Christopher Morgan gave us a talk on the garden around Abercrombie House and it was all very pleasant."
There's 10 Bathurst gardens taking part in this year's Spring Spectacular, all of which will have their impressive gardens open to the community over the weekend.
If residents only want to visit one particular garden they can pay on arrival, otherwise all-access tickets for the whole weekend are available online.
There will be various plant, food and coffee stores at the different locations, as well as live entertainment.
Maps are available at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre to inform people where the 10 locations are.
In addition to the gardens on display, Saturday will also feature a monster plant sale run by the Bathurst Gardeners' Club.
The sale will be like a pop-up nursery, held at the Visitors Information Centre, featuring a wide range of plants for people to purchase.
This event will run from 9:30am to 3pm.
"There's quite a lot of good bargains and it's always well-received," committee member Dianne Thurling said.
The Spring Spectacular committee also raises money for selected charities, with the money from ticket sales and raffles donated.
This year's charities are Housing Plus, Mitchell Conservatorium of Music, 2BS Christmas Miracle Appeal and Can Assist.
Mr Bayliss said he estimates over $200,000 has been donated to local charities over the years.
The committee thanks all of the sponsors for their support, and everyone who helps make the event a success.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.