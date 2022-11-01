CAN you really have a merry Christmas without the humble cherry?
The recent rainfall has meant that the cherry crops at Hillview Cherry Orchard are weaker than usual, which means there may not be as many cherries available this Christmas.
According to owner of Hillview Cherry Orchard Marietta Khoury, this is because the adverse weather keeps the bees away.
"If the blossoms are out, the rain stops the bees from coming out to pollinate and although we had a lot of blossoms, we don't have a lot of cherries on the trees," Ms Khoury said.
"If the bees can't pollinate, the crop is much lighter."
As well as the rain keeping the bees away and decreasing the production of cherries, the rain can also damage the cherries once they are formed.
"Another thing too, with the rain, if the rain comes when the fruit is ripening, that will also split the cherries," Ms Khoury said.
"The cherries will take in too much water and the skin will burst, and a split cherry doesn't last."
Though the crop is looking to be a little lighter this year, Mr Khoury said there will still be cherries available for locals to pick from late November.
"We do want to look after the locals, we definitely will not be taking any buses from out of town this year," Ms Khoury said.
"We will take on some regulars who have been coming for the last 25-odd years; we have some regulars that have been coming for as long as that and they keep coming back every year."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Though for Ms Khoury and her husband George, the cherry orchard is more of a hobby than a financial prospect, she said that the joy of the orchard comes from seeing the locals come through annually for festive cherry picking.
"Seeing the same faces every year, it's kind of like Christmas with your long lost family," Ms Khoury said.
"The family that you don't see except on Christmas day and you see the same people and it's just like seeing family."
As well as being able to see loyal customers on a yearly basis, Ms Khoury also said that she loves seeing the progression in families, from coming in as a couple and then following years coming to the orchard with their children or pets.
"When they come here, they feel like they're home," she said.
The cherry orchard will be open via appointment only from late November, between the hours of 8:00am until around 7:30pm, for an entry fee of $10.
Bookings can me made via a phone call to Marietta on 0403 539 161.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.