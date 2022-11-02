BATHURST business Large Solar Installs is expecting an explosion in interest in coming years as electricity price rises bite and people become more environmentally conscious.
And as the company positions itself for changes in demand for solar products, it has made its own change.
After seven years with Large Solar Installs, Tony Campbell, in addition to his duties as director, will manage the company with what he says is a "streamlined" approach.
"We at Large Solar Installs are very excited to be under new management. We're local and we guarantee our work," Mr Campbell said.
"We see a very good future here in Bathurst, particularly with the increase in electricity coming up in the next 12 months. They're forecasting 35 per cent next year, so electricity will really start to bite into household budgets.
"We're certainly looking to expand our client base to anyone who has a need for solar."
As the cost to keep Bathurst homes lit continues to climb, Mr Campbell, along with his staff, have noticed a sharp increase in solar users locally.
"It has picked up over the last 12 months, definitely," Large Solar Installs office manager and administrator Ellie DeRoover said.
"I think people are looking at their bills. When I was younger, you just paid the bill and didn't worry about it. All of a sudden now you're going 'wow, six to seven hundred bucks'. I feel like my mother walking around turning off lights. People understand power is expensive," development manager Brett Taylor said.
"We had a guy come in whose bill was $12,000 a year. He put in a big system and his bill is now $1200 a year," Mr Campbell added.
"There's a lot of growth potential for Large Solar Installs because there's not many alternatives apart from solar to put in your own house. I think in the next five years, the business [Large Solar Installs] will explode," Mr Taylor said.
In addition to the increase in solar users, the team at Large Solar Installs are noticing an increase in electric cars on local roads, as well as residents wanting to reduce their carbon footprint.
"Everyone wants to save the planet, and if everyone looks after their own little hill and reduces their carbon footprint, what more can they do? We can certainly help them with that," Mr Campbell said.
"We are also noticing more and more electric cars on the road. Now, long term, that's not sustainable. If every car was electric, the grid would collapse, but we are in a position where we can advise and install EV chargers, we can do all of that.
"We also go religiously to the trade shows in Sydney and Melbourne to update. You've got to because it's always changing. What's true today won't be true in three months because it's constantly getting better."
Large Solar Installs has been part of the Bathurst business community since 2019.
