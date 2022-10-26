Western Advocate

The return of the Swing Factor Ball was a success and assured more money raised for Redtember

By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:23am, first published 1:30am
The Swing Factor jazz band all dressed and ready to perform at the Swing Factor Ball. Picture supplied

THE Swing Factor Black Tie Ball was a suit-able occasion for all, and was the perfect way for Bathurst High to wrap up their fundraising efforts for Redtember.

