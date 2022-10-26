THE Swing Factor Black Tie Ball was a suit-able occasion for all, and was the perfect way for Bathurst High to wrap up their fundraising efforts for Redtember.
The Ball was held on Friday, October 21 at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, and saw the Bathurst high Jazz band perform for attendees, as well as special guest performances from the Mitchell Conservatorium Jazz band.
Principal of Denison College - Bathurst High Campus Ken Barwick, said that the evening doubled as a means to demonstrate the hard work and talents of students in the Swing Factor band, and to raise money for the Redtember charity.
"Every year we will connect the two, and the Swing Factor ball will be the end of the Redtember fundraising effort each year," he said.
Overall, Mr Barwick said that the night was a resounding success.
"The Swing Factor Ball was amazing ... it was a sell-out, a full-house, and that was just great to see," he said.
"There was about 150-odd tickets sold.
"People dressed up ... the food was amazing and people got up to dance and have fun."
As well as the night providing endless entertainment for those in attendance, it also provided people with the opportunity to get behind a good cause; raising money for the Ronald McDonald House in Orange.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
These fundraising opportunities were in the form of items available for auction on the night, and having the chance to win great prizes which were donated to the raffle.
"There was a range of auction items that were from things like; a cosy package, which had packs of wine and quilts from Ronald McDonald House and microwave ovens to cook popcorn," Mr Barwick said.
"There were three NRL jerseys from an Indigenous women's All-Stars game ... A NSW men's origin blue jersey was up for auction, there were Adam Gilchrist signed caps ... right through to plenty more merchandise.
There was also merchandise and prizes donated from other local businesses including; Vanessa Pringle, Mayfield Garden, B Town BBQ, Bathurst Mower Land and Heating, and many more, as well as donations from Bathurst high Aquaculture.
From these raffles and auctions, Mr Barwick said that close to $15,000 was raised.
This money will put a large dent in the $50,000 that Mr Barwick and the Bathurst High cohort were aiming to raise during this years' Redtember fundraiser.
"It looks like our target of $50,000, we're going to go really close to that, over the course of September and finalising with the ball," Mr Barwick said.
"Bathurst High's effort in regard to the ball, the raffle, the auction and things we've done at school is going to formulate somewhere close to about $25,000, so our school alone has probably got half of that $50,000.
"I know that all the other businesses, schools and people who got involved and raised money by wearing red, or having donations is coming to around $20,000.
"We're waiting to find out what sort of proceeds have gone directly to Ronald McDonald House and money that's still to come, so I think we're going to really close to that $50,000."
This was the first time the Swing Factor Ball has run in approximately 20 years, with resounding support from the Bathurst public.
"People just threw stuff in so the community can raise as much as they can to help out Ronald McDonald Central West," he said.
"It is a Central Western House. It services 86 percent of NSW, it's people from Bathurst and the far west that need to use the house, so we're so pleased we've got a house so close to us."
Following the success of the return of the Swing Factor Ball, Mr Barwick is hopeful that the ball only increases in size in years' to come, and can involve other schools, bands and community groups.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.