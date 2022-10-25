Western Advocate

I've checked and I'm pleased to hear that paths will be part of it | Letter

By Greg Madden
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 205-lot subdivision is planned for Windradyne. The new lots will be connected to the suburb via Richardson Street (pictured) and Governors Parade. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.