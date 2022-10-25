RE: Council Awards $24m Construction Contract For A 205-Lot Subdivision (October 22).
At a meeting this morning of the U3A Current Affairs Group, there was a brief discussion about the details of the new subdivision approved by council for West Bathurst.
Concern was expressed that the article in Friday's Western Advocate made no mention whether footpaths were to be included in the development.
So this afternoon I have rung council to confirm whether or not footpaths would be included in the development and, to my delight, I was advised by an engineer that, yes, footpaths are included in the specifications and will need to be installed before the blocks can be released for sale.
This is an excellent move but will, no doubt, lead to builders complaining that it makes their work more difficult.
But it can be done in Sydney and elsewhere, so it can be done here.
It will also mean that the cost of the footpaths is passed on to the buyer, as it should be, and not borne by the ratepayers, as it will have to be in the rest of the newer subdivisions in Bathurst.
Council is to be congratulated for standing up for common sense and fair play in this case, but of course it increases the pressure for appropriate footpaths to be retrospectively installed in all other parts of the city.
I have no doubt that the principle of "contributory negligence" will form a significant part of the court case which will eventually occur if council does not proceed to do so.
