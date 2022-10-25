APPLICATIONS are now open for Arts OutWest's Country Arts Support Program (CASP), a small annual funding round supporting arts activities in the Central West.
CASP funds the payment of artists and arts workers to undertake or manage arts activities that offer exciting creative outcomes. Grants of up to $3000 are available.
Applications for 2023 will close at 5pm on Monday, December 5, 2022.
"CASP funds are a valuable way to generate new arts activities," Arts OutWest executive director Kylie Shead said.
"This funding is about employing artists and making opportunities for people across our region to access a diverse range of arts and culture."
Projects could include (but are not limited to) arts or heritage-based workshops, classes, performances, installations, exhibitions, tours, screen/film-making, writing or composition, development of new work, tours or talks, artist-in-residence programs, recordings or podcasts, and new arts activities attached to festivals or events - as long as they have some element of public outcome.
"If you've got a great activity or project in mind, and the capacity to deliver it, we think you should apply," Ms Shead said.
The funding is open to individuals, groups, not-for-profit organisations, arts businesses and councils in the local government areas of Bathurst Regional, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Regional, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin.
There were nine projects funded by CASP in the Central West in 2022.
Arts OutWest will run a free grant-writing workshop in Parkes on Wednesday, November 2 and an online CASP information session on Wednesday, November 16.
To apply, you must discuss your idea with Arts OutWest before submitting an online application. Read the full criteria at www.artsoutwest.org.au/pf/casp/ and contact Arts OutWest on 6338 4657 or artsoutwest@csu.edu.au
The Country Arts Support Program is a devolved funding program of the NSW Government through Create NSW, delivered locally by the state's regional arts development organisations.
KIM Deacon has a free public concert coming up this Saturday, October 29 as part of a three-day harp event, The Healing Space, in which 27 harpists will come to Hill End for an exploration of different healing modalities, including harp, voice and sound therapies.
Kim's concert, at 4-5pm in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, will be her presentation as part of that.
As part of the 150-year celebrations in Hill End, images by Hill End artist Steven Cavanagh and Gulgong artist Chris Dingle are on exhibition in the Hill End gallery.
Steven is showing photographs made underground in the Reward Gold Mine and Chris has gently hand-coloured selected Holtermann Collection images from 1872. The exhibition will be open Saturday/Sunday, 10am-2pm.
