MARK Hale has continued his recent domination of the Bathurst Open, claiming his third crown in six years.
The Mudgee golfer won with a gross score of 137, as he hit 67 on the Saturday, followed by a 70 on the Sunday.
Playing off a handicap of +2, Bathurst's Michael Stanford and Gold Creek's Paul Bright in second and third respectively.
Hale said he was lucky to win, considering the wet conditions across the weekend.
"We were lucky to 36 holes in with the rain we had. The rain we had in Mudgee on the Saturday was unbelievable," he said.
"The Bathurst course was in really good condition considering the weather we had.
"I just putted really well and I just got lucky a few times."
Mudgee had a massive downpour of rain on Saturday and, understandably, Hale was surprised to hear that Bathurst barely had anything and was still able to play on Sunday.
"I rang [Bathurst Golf Club professional] Matt Barrett on the Saturday morning and asked, 'What's the go? Are we still play?'" he said.
"They only had 4mm, which is crazy because we had 90mm."
Hale said the competition was close right to the final hole.
"It was a good contest and the course was great, as it always is," he said.
"The club do a great job over there. The pro and the bar staff are always really friendly.
"Besides Port Macquarie, it's probably my favourite course to go and play. I really enjoy playing in Bathurst."
Hale said he's hoping to crack into the Legends Tour in the new year.
"I turned 50 in July and in January I'll have a crack to get into the Legends Tour, which is for over 50 people," he said.
"That's in Melbourne, so I'll see how I go. That's why I'm heading down to Albury this week to play, to see if I can go well against the professionals."
In B grade, The Coast's Wayne Morgan won with a score of 157, while C grade honours went to local golfer Jason Woodyatt with a score of 171.
Hale had previously won the 2017 and 2019 edition of the Bathurst Open, while he came up just short of winning in 2020.
