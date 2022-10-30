THE centre of Bathurst will be the focus as the Inland Sea of Sound Festival gets a shakeup for 2023.
Preparations are well under way for the festival, which will be held in late February.
The festival has typically just had musical performances, but this time it will also feature a variety of free entertainment to keep people engaged.
It will also see the entertainment contained to the central business district (CBD), with the hope being that it will deliver a boost to the business houses at the same time.
"It will all be centred around the town square, so from the fossil museum car park, through to Kings Parade, and then down Court House Lane to the festival club in City Hall," event curator Stephen Champion said.
The car park behind the fossil museum will house the main stage and has an audience capacity of 440 people.
"We used it a couple of years ago and it was great," Mr Champion said.
In the event of wet weather, the performances will be moved to Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
It's thanks to funding from the NSW Government that the Inland Sea of Sound can offer a selection of free entertainment in the CBD.
"Kings Parade, that will be the opportunity for local and emerging artists to perform, and then some really exciting, interactive acts for the community," Mr Champion said.
"We've got a flamenco group coming from Sydney, but they'll do flamenco workshops with local people, and then sort of a skateboarding, stilts, acrobatic, trick-bike group that do very short shows and then workshops with local young people."
He said that it would be great to offer something new to audiences and to start to expand the festival's reach.
"It's great having this funding for the free activities. I think it will broaden the reach of the festival and I think it's starting to extend the festival beyond music, which is something we've wanted to do for a while," he said.
"We used to do that somewhat up on Wahluu / Mount Panorama, but we haven't in the recent years; it's really just been music. That funding allows up to really extend with some busking, street performers, and with that skateboard extreme sports aspect as well."
The festival organisers are currently finalising the contracts for the festival headliners and will soon put out the call for local artists to be part of the line-up.
Mr Champion is staying tight-lipped on just who will grace the stage, but has promised some exciting acts.
"Our main headliner grew up in the Central West and is now touring the world, so we're really excited about that," he said.
An announcement on the acts is expected to come in the next few weeks and, following that, tickets will go on sale.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.