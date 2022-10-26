Western Advocate

An opportunity for sports organisations to score a funding boost | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
October 26 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, pictured with Chris and Craig Clark, is encouraging community members to have their say on the Return and Earn program expanding to include larger containers.

COMMUNITY sport organisations can now score a major funding boost as applications are open for both the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program and the NSW Government's Female Friendly Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.