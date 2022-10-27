It's everything you could dream for

Western Advocate's House of the Week, Friday October 28: 54 Freestone Way, Windradyne:
Conveniently located in the ever popular suburb of Windradyne, this large property has plenty of room to offer and more. Set on a large 1504 sqm block, it is a beautifully presented home that has everything you could ever want.
The home features four large bedrooms, all with built-in-robes, while the master bedroom also offers a walk-in-robe and private ensuite. There is a formal lounge, and open plan family and dining area that complements the and modern kitchen.
Ducted heating and cooling throughout the home cater for all seasons that Bathurst has to offer, and the northerly facing living areas provide plenty of natural light warmth where you need it most. Solar panels are also fitted to the home and will help to minimise those energy costs.
This home is truly an entertainer's paradise with an extra-large Queensland room off the dining area as well as a covered pergola and BBQ area. There is also a spa area and plenty of room for the kids to play in the backyard which ensures privacy and is low maintenance.
It is rare to find blocks of this size so close to the vibrant Bathurst CBD. Not only is there vehicle access to the rear yard but there is ample space beside the garage for a camper or caravan. There is also a double Colorbond shed in the rear yard for further parking, storage or even a workshop.
The location of 54 Freestone Way should not be underestimated. Close to Westpoint Shopping Centre which can cater for all your daily needs without having to go into the CBD, along with a medical centre, pharmacy, butchers and several fast food outlets close at hand.
There is also a state of the art child care centre, primary schools and high schools which are easily accessible to cater for children of all ages, and a number of sporting facilities nearby including Bathurst Indoor Stadium, Bathurst Golf Course and several gyms and walking paths.
The current owner loves what has been his family home for many years, but the time has come to downsize and move into a smaller home. He loves the fact that the home has everything anyone could need in a property with spacious living, a great block of land, and a well-maintained home.
The home is ideally suited to a growing family who have those extra toys, require shed and yard space, and enjoy easy maintenance gardens.
