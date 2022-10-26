Western Advocate

Reconnecting, boosting, promoting ... and welcoming new citizens | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
October 26 2022 - 11:00pm
Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Helen Mortimer and mayor Robert Taylor.

COUNCIL will host a series of events to bring people together and to stimulate and boost the local events, hospitality and accommodation sectors.

