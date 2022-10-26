COUNCIL will host a series of events to bring people together and to stimulate and boost the local events, hospitality and accommodation sectors.
This is possible with funding of $287,582 from the State Government through the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program to promote economic and social recovery across our region.
The funds will be used for the following events:
City to Circuit and a free Saturday concert during the International
Thursday, November 10 from 4-8pm.
Free concert in Machattie Park
Saturday, November 12 from 12-9pm.
NYE Party in the Park
December 31 from 4pm-9pm.
Inland Sea of Sound 2023
Summer Beats 2023
COUNCIL recently hosted a citizenship ceremony where we welcomed 40 new citizens to our community.
They joined us from 18 countries, including the UK, India, Jordan, Philippines, Vietnam, Colombia and Moldova.
We welcome and value your energy, skills and commitment to your new country and its future.
