SEVEN Bathurst indoor hockey teams have used the Western Conference Indoor Hockey carnival as preparation for the upcoming NSW Indoor State Championships.
Bathurst sent three under 13s teams (two boys and one girl), three under 15s teams (two girls and one boy) and an under 18s girls team to Orange on Sunday for the carnival.
Bathurst Indoor Hockey coordinator Sheree Richards said the local teams faired really well, considering there is no indoor competition in the city.
"They faired really well. We had a lot of people that were new that hadn't played indoor before and that helps generate the interest moving forward but they were competitive in a lot of cases," she said.
"We kind of use it as a warm up for state championships, which are coming up in six weeks. It gives people some game practice and getting use to the speed of the game and being able to use the boards to bounce the ball off."
It was the first time in a number of years the Western Conference has been held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Richards said the competition was revived by NSW Hockey regional participate coordinator Glenn Johnstone.
"They do Western Conference for field hockey but this is the first time we've done it for indoor hockey for a number of years because of COVID," she said.
"Glenn Johnstone, he's the NSW regional participate coordinator for us. He really drove Western Conference happening again for indoor, as a really good lead up to the state championships.
"He's really keen on building the carnival and making sure it happens every year."
Richards said indoor hockey is an "intense" form the game.
"It's essentially on a basketball-sized court. You have six players per side, with five on the field and one goalkeeper," she said.
"You have wooden boards on the side which you can bounce off. Because it's a fairly hard ball on a timber surface, the ball moves really fast. It's very intense and an exhausting game at time but it's a lot of fun."
The NSW Indoor Hockey State Championships will be held in Orange for the under 15s boys and girls on November 11-14 and for the under 13s boys and girls on November 25-28.
The under 18s girls will head to Goulburn on November 2-4, while Bathurst will send a team to the open women at Goulburn on November 4-6.
Richards said she's hopeful of having three Bathurst teams in the masters women at Goulburn on February 10-12.
