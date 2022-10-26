Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst indoor hockey teams use Western Conference as preparation for NSW Indoor State Championships

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SEVEN Bathurst indoor hockey teams have used the Western Conference Indoor Hockey carnival as preparation for the upcoming NSW Indoor State Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.