EDUCATORS at Balance Early Education are still buzzing with excitement after a successful evening at the Carillon Business Awards.
The local early education centre was named the winner of the Excellence in Education category at the awards ceremony on October 22, and the celebrations are still continuing.
This is the first time the business has taken home a carillon award, and having only been in business less than four years the team is very proud.
"It was really exciting, it was really nice to be recognised," Balance co-director Molly Forbutt said.
"We went out to dinner last night as well and the celebrations keep going. Everyone's held it like an academy award and they're all touching it."
Balance Early Education opened its doors in January 2019, and had 12 months of settling in before COVID hit.
Ms Forbutt said it's been difficult navigating COVID, dealing with staff shortages, and ensuring children are receiving their education.
So coming through COVID and being recognised by Bathurst's business community is encouraging.
"We had that one year of really settling children in and then a COVID year and another COVID year and it's really hit this year," Ms Forbutt said.
"Particularly with schools closing because 50 per cent of our team have children and 36 per cent of them have children under five, it's just been a lot of navigating them having time off to have their children away from school and caring for their children if they've been unwell."
After receiving the award, the team at Balance is now looking ahead and adjusting to find their new normal.
The early education facility is implementing strategies to ramp up education in certain areas so the babies born during COVID don't miss out.
Ms Forbutt said even things like teaching children to pronounce words when they couldn't see their educator's lips because of masks was a challenge, so they're focusing on catching up post-COVID and moving forward.
"We're just really excited to get back into the swing of things ... being mask free in the centre and getting back out into the community for excursions," Ms Forbutt said.
