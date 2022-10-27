A BATHURST district stud has set an Australian record price for a Kelpie - and the buyer was from elsewhere in the Bathurst district.
Capree stud at Newbridge, south-west of Bathurst, sold a black and tan Kelpie bitch called Capree Eve for $49,000 at the stud's recent Poll Merino ram sale and invitational working dog sale.
The buyer of the record-selling Kelpie was the Gilmore family, Tattykeel, Oberon.
"Females like Capree Sophie, Kayleen, and Poppy in her pedigree on the dam side and Capree Claw on the sire side are the type of genotype I was looking for," Mr Gilmore said.
"She also had a fantastic phenotype, excellent conformation, and looks. When you put the two together, you get an elite animal.
"Kudos to [Capree co-principal] Chris Stapleton. I've always regarded him as one of the leading breeders of Kelpies, and he's proven it with the breeding and stockmanship to produce a female like Eve.
"We're looking for dogs that are thinkers and problem-solvers. It is fine to have robotic dogs that operate entirely on commands, but we're looking to breed dogs that are capable of seeing and sorting out a problem before we need to step in."
The Gilmores are familiar with record-breaking breeding stock: an Australian White ram from their Tattykeel stud sold for $240,000 last month.
"It was interesting to be on the other side of the auction," Ross Gilmore said.
"It's been a big few weeks for us, and there's a lot of confidence around, and that was also behind this decision."
Leanne Ferguson of Guyong, near Blayney, bought two Kelpies: Milburn Jen (Lexi) for $17,000, offered by Sam Cook, and Capree Candy at $13,500, offered by Chris Stapleton.
The invitational sale of 10 working Kelpie dogs finished with an average of $12,525.
The selling agents were Elders Mudgee and Jason Pearce was the auctioneer.
