Western Advocate

Capree stud at Newbridge sets an Australian record price of $49,000 for a Kelpie

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated October 27 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capree Poll Merino stud and Kelpie breeder Chris Stapleton with Elders Mudgee auctioneer Jason Pearce and the record-priced Kelpie, Capree Eve. Picture supplied

A BATHURST district stud has set an Australian record price for a Kelpie - and the buyer was from elsewhere in the Bathurst district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.