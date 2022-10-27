Western Advocate

Carillon Junior Theatrical Society to perform Beauty And The Beast Jr in return to Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre

October 27 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast of Carillon Junior Theatrical Society's production of Beauty And The Beast Jr.

THE youngsters of the Carillon Junior Theatrical Society are excited about making their return to the big stage of the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.