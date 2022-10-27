THE youngsters of the Carillon Junior Theatrical Society are excited about making their return to the big stage of the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
And they have a show worthy of the occasion: Beauty And The Beast Jr.
Having had a few disrupted years because of COVID, and after moving to the Bathurst Showground for their Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr production last year, the young Bathurst talents are looking forward to striding the boards at BMEC once again.
"We are encouraging Bathurstians to come along and support everyone's hard work," the Carillon Junior Theatrical Society's Bronni Colley said.
"With a cast of 68, it's the first time ever that we've double-cast the leads, who alternate between being leads and being members of the ensemble.
"The kids are really excited to perform.
"We have fabulous costumes - some hired, but the rest mainly hand-made by Sharon [Lockhart] and her team of parent and family helpers.
"Many of the kids have two to three costumes each.
"The sets and props have been mainly built by parents as well - it's a huge team effort."
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Beauty And The Beast Jr will be performed at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4 at 6pm; Saturday, November 5 at 11am, 3pm and 6pm; and Sunday, November 6 at 11am and 3pm.
Tickets are available on the BMEC website or call the BMEC box office on 6333 6161.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.