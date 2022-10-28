BATHURST'S big-hearted nan and grandson are at it again.
Fresh from raising $5000 for important local projects when they took part in a sleepout in August, Marina Gray and Connor Klower now want to do their bit to make Christmas a little nicer for those who are doing it tough.
They have made up some Christmas boxes and are hoping to deliver them to local businesses so employees can drop in items such as food, gift cards or toys.
The contents of the boxes will then be used to add to Vinnies hampers to bring some Christmas joy to those in the Bathurst area who need it.
"Many of these people have missed out on so much already this year," Ms Gray said.
"We don't want them to miss out on Christmas as well."
She said donations will "make a meaningful difference to people in need, knowing they will now have food on their tables at Christmas and gifts to give to their families".
The idea for the boxes came in the lead-up to their sleepout fundraiser, Ms Gray said.
"When we were doing the Vinnies Sleepout, people were telling us that they'd like to donate, but they only want to donate an odd thing here and there," she said.
"When it comes to donations, they felt silly going in somewhere and just giving a packet of biscuits or whatever they could afford out of their shopping.
"So we came up with a box for businesses: there might be an extra packet of biscuits or a tin of beetrot or whatever that people can throw in.
"It doesn't matter how big or small."
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Ms Gray and Connor's boxes will come with a sheet that gives suggestions of the sort of items that might be suitable.
They will be collecting donations from now until December 22.
Connor, who turned 11 recently and who also gives his time when his nan volunteers at fundraising Bunnings barbecues, said he enjoys helping others.
"You feel nice that you actually did something," he said.
Ms Gray said the thinking behind their community service work is simple.
"We talk about people always say someone should do this, someone should do that. We have the philosophy that if you say that, maybe you should look at it and do it if you see a need," she said.
Businesses that would like to host a box are asked to contact Marina Gray on 0427 722 700.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.