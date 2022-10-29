Western Advocate

New role, new fight for our combative MP

October 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calare MP Andrew Gee.

BATHURST'S federal MP seems to have settled comfortably into life in Opposition if the past week or so offers any guide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.