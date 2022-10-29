New role, new fight for our combative MP

BATHURST'S federal MP seems to have settled comfortably into life in Opposition if the past week or so offers any guide.
In the lead-up to the new Albanese Government's first budget, Calare's Andrew Gee was at pains to remind Bathurst voters about what they had been promised by the Coalition before the May poll - and, considering the result of that poll, what Bathurst voters were therefore in danger of missing out on.
Which is not to say that Mr Gee was trying to induce a sense of buyer's remorse among those who swung to Labor.
Rather, he was doing what all good politicians do as they move from government to Opposition: turn defence into attack in (with apologies to Roy and HG) the twinkling of an eye.
In putting out press releases in the past week about the funding the Coalition committed to a medical student training hub in Bathurst and a CBD car park in the lead-up to the last election, and calling on the Albanese Government to find money for those commitments in its first budget, Mr Gee would have known that he was on safe ground.
It's Labor that has control of the national purse strings and it's now Labor that faces the pleasures and pressures of making decisions about which electorates get projects funded and which miss out.
Mr Gee's positioning of this week's budget as evidence of whether the Albanese Government is truly committed to regional Australia also played cleverly to a weakness of Labor: that many question its interest in the bush.
This is a criticism - whether deserved or not - that will always attach itself to a governing party that can't split itself into urban and rural parts in the way of the Coalition.
It's also a criticism that the NSW Government will be hammering home after the Albanese Government's decision to delay funding for the ambitious, multi-stage Great Western Highway upgrade from Lithgow to Katoomba.
Labor has a complex story to tell in this regard about what it says is a clogged infrastructure pipeline and the need to avoid inflationary pressures as various projects fight for the same materials and contractors.
But politics, in the end, isn't about complex stories, it's about simple messages.
And it will be fascinating to find out what message local voters received - particularly local voters who have been waiting impatiently for work to start on the highway from Lithgow to Katoomba - from their new Federal Government this week.
