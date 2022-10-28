DROUGHTS, water restrictions and bushfires are just some of the challenges Churches Garden Centre has seen over the years, but despite those challenges, the business has come out on top, and celebrated a staggering 60 years in business last weekend.
From it's humble beginnings in Betty and Max's backyard 60 years ago, Max Churches' dream of running a plant nursery came to life as an after work and weekend hobby in their limited spare time. Max was working full time as a bus driver, while Betty raised their four children and supported Max in every way to see his dream come alive.
After long working days, Max would take his bus to the cannery to pick up empty beetroot cans, unload them, clean out the bus of the beetroot juice that would invariably spill all over the bus floor and proceed to wash and punch holes in the cans to use as pots in his little nursery. He would grow his own seedlings from seed and sell them as small plants wrapped in newspaper.
Over the next few years, Betty and Max would work long hours late into the night, painting and renovating the various houses on the properties that they bought and sold one at a time, to acquire the property that is now known as Churches Garden Centre, in Seymour Street.
The couple's son, Andrew, who has worked at the business for 42 years, and took over running it in 1992, hosted the nursery's 60th birthday celebrations on the weekend, which acknowledged Max and Betty's efforts over the years.
Andrew said he could not believe how many people came in to help them celebrate.
"It was that busy, it was bigger than we ever thought it would have been, it was amazing," he said.
"We had Rotary here selling sausages here and they sold over 850 sausages on the day. I reckon there could have been well over 1000 people here.
"A lot of people came back on Sunday and said they couldn't park within two blocks of the nursery, it was unreal."
He said to have so many people come in and help celebrate meant a lot to the family.
"It is fantastic; we felt very humbled that people made the effort to do it it. The day had such a good vibe about it, it was an amazing day really," he said.
He said there was face painting for the kids, and they revamped the fairy garden especially for the event.
"There was a talk with kids on growing plants and seeds, where they got to touch the seeds and plant them, and we had a lady doing a talk on indoor plants and how to grow them," Andrew said.
"It was brilliant ... we also had 30 per cent off everything which probably helped as well, but it was something else. We were humbled that that many people would turn up."
He said they even had people coming to the shop for the first time.
"People we had never seen were telling us they didn't know we were here, which just goes to show you shouldn't assume just because you've been here 60 years that people know you're here."
He also saw many familiar faces.
"We had a lady here on Saturday that I used to serve her when she was a little kid. Now she brings her kids here," he said.
The weekend gave the family a chance to reflect on the business.
"It is a long time in the family," Andrew said.
"I really want to thank the community for supporting us for that long.
"When we cut the caked on Saturday I said to my staff we wouldn't be anything without our fantastic loyal staff. That's why we are lucky ... I have great staff."
While Max died four years ago, Andrew said his dad would have been incredibly humbled to see so many people come back for the birthday celebration.
"A lot of people still mention him, and remember what Dad did. He did a lot of things for people, we never knew, 'cause he never told anyone," he said.
"One lady told me once she was having a bad time with things; we used to sell ice creams and he sat down and gave her an ice block and sat and spoke with her," he said.
"He was a pretty amazing type of guy and he would have loved it here on Saturday."
Andrew said he wanted to thank everyone who has been part of the success of the business.
"We are just so thankful and grateful to the people who support us. We are so grateful we are still here ... there have been some tough times," he said.
"We hard some very hard years pre-COVID. It was bad with the drought.
"COVID was actually good for us, but pre-COVID, because of the drought, it was bad, but we hung on and have come out the other side.
"We are just grateful that people still support us."
