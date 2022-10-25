Wingbacks have sent out a warning to all the other captains that its players will be quiet achievers in this year's Andrew Tree Upholstery Spring Competition.
Wingbacks, captained by Sarah Tree and featuring the likes of Dave Craft, Kurt Booth, Harry Dang and Toko Tari, trounced Team Chesterfields of Matt Tree, Allyson Schumacher, Rebekah Fisher, Rob and Stacey Markwick 10 sets to 2.
The star players who impressed the selectors were no doubt Tree, Booth and Dang for the winning side.
Tree was most impressive with her powerful forehand and skilful net play doing the damage in her 6-0, 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 sets wins.
Tree is on the improve and will no doubt worry the tall poppy players in her future matches.
Wingbacks substitute player Booth had big shoes to fill, as regular number two Bailey Honeyman was out due to other tennis commitments but didn't disappoint the crowd as he carved up his opponents in fine style winning his sets 7-5, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.
Booth on his day has the ability to worry the big gun players and will no doubt be the player to watch come finals time.
Dang, an experienced campaigner, bounced back after a recent form slump winning his four sets in convincing fashion 6-0, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.
Dang was back to his best and showed the the crowd that you never write a big gun player off.
The second match was a close encounter with Team Grandfathers of Jason Molkentin, Adrian Hotham, Brian Dwyer, Leo Meares and Andrew Howarth defeating Team Queen Anne's side of Rod Schumacher, John Bullock, Jason Honeyman, Lincoln Craft and Jim Geyer 8 sets to 4, 61 games all.
Match conveyor Allyson Schumacher would like to remind all players that this year's club championships will be held at the Eglinton Tennis Complex on November 4-5.
Schumacher believes this year's championships will be a cracker of a one.
"It's going to turn heads,'' she said.
Good hitting.
