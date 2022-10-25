Club Fours Championships
A further round of the Club Fours Championships was held on Saturday. The teams of Mick Hall, Susie and Mick Simmons and Ian Shaw faced the team of Kevin Miller, Brian Burke, Paul Rodenhuis and Bruce Rich.
Team Hall were well away scoring eleven shots in the first four ends. A solitary two opened Team Miller's account in the fifth end; Team Hall followed that with five more winning ends and six more shots. Team Miller started a run with a six, closing the margin to five shots with the score 19-14 after fifteen ends. Team Hall won all but one end to finish the game on 26-16.
Social Games: Wednesday, October 19
Game one, rink 16: Kevin Miller, Trevor Kellock and Annette McPherson defeated the team of Jack Smith, Nev Townsend and John Martin with the score of 25-14. Jack's side started strongly, winning five of eight ends and leading 10-4. Kevin's team then took control by winning nine of the remaining thirteen ends.
Game two, rink 17: Mick Sewell and Joe Young won their game against John Archer and Barry McPherson with the score of 24-17. Mick and Joe led early, then had a barren stretch of six ends while John and Barry scored eleven shots. Mick and Joe re-grouped to claim all but three of the remaining ten ends.
Game three, rink 18: Bob Lindsay and Ian Cunningham had a close tussle against Denis Oxley and Ian Shaw before running out winners on 19-16. After thirteen ends, the score was 12-11 in favour of Bob and Ian. They then stretched their lead to 19-11 by the seventeenth end. Denis and Ian took the last three ends but fell short by three shots.
Game four, rink 19: Alby Homer, Paul Rodenhuis and Phil Murray had a convincing win over Ray Noonan, Jim Grives and Marg Miller with a 36-14 score line. Team Homer led 12-2 after seven ends but team Noonan came back to trail by a single shot, 12-11, after eleven ends. From there, Alby, Paul and Phil dropped only two ends while scoring twenty-four shots.
Saturday, October 22
Some overnight and morning showers caused the greens to run heavy, requiring a bit extra in the delivery.
Game one, rink 18: Denis Oxley, Barry McPherson and James Nau defeated the team of Ray Noonan, John McDonagh and Annette McPherson 21-17. Denis' team were always ahead except for one end. That was in the nineteenth when a three for Team Noonan put them in front by a single, 17-16.
Game two, rink 19: Anthony Morrissey, Jim Grives and Louise Hall defeated Chris Stafford, Pat Duff and Phil Murray with the score 21-14. Although we had equal scores of 5-, 6- and 7-all, Anthony and his crew then jumped into the lead by scoring a six. This gave them a buffer to maintain their lead.
Game three, rink 20: Garry Hotham and Jack Smith had a good win over Bob Lindsay and returning Ron Cambey. They led the game after the first three ends: 8-4 after seven, then 14-6 after thirteen, 24-7 after eighteen to the final score 25-11.
Game four, rink 21: Alby Homer and Trevor Kellock beat Alex Birkens and Joe Young 20-11. After five ends, Alex and Joe were one-up, 6-5. Alby and Joe hit the front with seven shots in five ends, leading 12-6. After losing one end and two shots, Alby and Trevor were further in front on 19-8 after sixteen ends. Alex and Joe took two singles in the last two ends.
Learn to play lawn bowls
Bathurst City conducts training sessions for juniors on Saturday morning. We are now offering
classes on Friday afternoon from 4pm-5.30pm for children of all ages. Parents are welcome to come and try some barefoot bowls as well.
Call Paul on 0408-449-211 for more information.
By the Bowling Shark
The Majellan Bowling Club held their 2022 annual general meeting on Sunday. The new board has been elected and three players have received the prestigious title of life members: Peter Naylor, Trevor "Tiger" Smith and Geoff Densmore.
Congratulations gentlemen on receiving this title for all effort you have given to the club over many years. It was also a busy week at the Majellan, so this is how the week rolled:
Saturday, October 16
Rink nine: Ray Minogue and Tim Pickstone were out to a flying start against Peter Zylstra and Merl Stephens. Team Pickstone was 17-4 ahead by the 13th and went onto to the match with ease 22-7.
Rink ten: Dick Graham and Noel Witney were level on the sixth (6-all) against Betsy Thornberry and Peter Drew. The scores were again level on the 11th (9-all) and from there Team Drew picked up the pace and went on to win the match 21-15.
Rink 11: Dawn Howarth and Des Sanders were behind from the start against Liz Draper and Josh Robinson. Team Robinson blew out the lead to 15-6 by the 13th and went onto win easy 18-10.
Rink 12: Leonie McGarry and Val Zylstra had a battle against Anne Pickstone and Ron McGarry. The scores were level on the 13th (15-all) and again on the 16th (18-all). Team McGarry took the lead the very next end and went on to win 26-20.
Tuesday, October 18
Rink two: Tim Pickstone and Terry Burke were 4-all against Colin Pickstone and Brian Hope after six ends of play. Team Burke push ahead and controlled the lead from there to win the match 21-14.
Rink three: Peter Ryan, Greg Hallett and Noel Witney leveled their match against Bryce Peard, Dick Graham and Mick McDonald on the 10th (13-all). Team McDonald gained momentum from there to track their team to victory 27-21.
Rink four: Terry Clark, Josh Robinson and Peter Drew were 5 all after 5 ends of play against Bill Mackey, Peter Phegan and Des Sanders. Team Drew then had to play catch up until the score were tied again on the 19th (17-all) Team Drew prevailed and took the win 21-17.
Rink five: Jake Shurmer, Ian Warren and Kevin Miller opened the scoring against Robert Thompson, Steve Glencourse and Max Elms. Team Elms took control of the match from the third end and lead all the way to win 25-15.
Rink six: Graham Scott, Mick Burke and Peter Zylstra were 5-all after five ends and again level on the ninth (7-all) against Terry Chifley, Garry Cameron, and Geoff Thorne. Team Thorne then went out to a 18-8 lead by the 13th and went on to win the match 24-13.
Rink seven: Robert Rooke, Jim Clark and Jock Douglas took nine ends to get on the board against Paul Jenkins, Ron Hogan and Michael Nobes. Team Nobes up 18-0 on the eighth with Team Douglas fighting to be 18-11 down by the 13th. Team Nobes going on to win 30-15.
Rink eight: Ted Parker, John Bosson and Ron McGarry had to play catch up against Robert Raithby, Peter Hope and Daryl Shurmer. Team McGarry took 16 ends to find the lead and went on to win the match 22-15.
Wednesday, October 19
Rink six: Anne Pickstone, Des Sanders, and Graham Scott lead for the first 11 ends against Gayle Howard, Mary Hayes and Ron McGarry. The scores came together on the 12th (10-all) and Team Scott went on to win the match 16-12.
Rink seven: Beryl Flanagan, Jock Douglas (visiting player) and Allan Clark dominated the score board against Peter Zylstra, Tim Pickstone and Kerry Lucas. Team Clark were up 15-6 by the 13th and continued to lead to the end 21-11.
Saturday, October 22
Rink three: Peter Naylor, John Hobson and Mick McDonald had a battle against Trevor Sharpham, Noel Witney and Laci Koszta. With most ends only having one or two point difference, the match was going to go down to the wire with Team McDonald taking bragging rights, winning 19-16.
Rink four: Ron Hogan, Dave Josh and Tim Pickstone were 6-all after six ends against Terry James, Colin Pickstone and Greg Quartly-Scott. On the 17th the scores were tied again 15-all when Team Quartly-Scott had the last laugh winning 25-15.
Rink five: John Toole and Allan Clark had to work hard to keep up with Peter Zylstra and Ron McGarry. The work paid off levelling the scores on the 12th (9-all). Team McGarry then took charge and went on to win the match 27-17.
Rink six: Daryl Shurmer, Peter Hope and Max Elms had to bring their A game against Des Sanders, Peter Phegan and Jeff Adams. With nothing between the teams from start to finish, it was going to take something special to win the match and Team Elms took the trophy, winning 19-17.
This wraps another week at the Majellan Bowling Club, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.