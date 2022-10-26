Western Advocate

CSU to get millions in extra commonwealth supported places as part of upcoming federal budget

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 26 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government will spend $485.5 million over the next four years on education as it looks to fix nationwide skills gaps. Picture: File shot

The Labor government looks set to follow through on its election promise to deliver 20,000 extra university places in this week's budget, and Charles Sturt university will be the big winners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.