THIS Wednesday, November 2, the Bathurst Hospital Auxiliary will hold its monthly market day store in the hospital foyer, helping raise much needed funds for equipment.
Auxiliary publicity officer Cheryl Evers estimates the service has been helping the local hospital make important purchases for around 90 years.
Just in the last financial year alone, the auxiliary purchased over $130,000 worth of equipment which was distributed between seven wards.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Young talents impress judges as writing competition wraps up
Auxiliary president Rhonda Box said the monthly market day stores are a great contributor to the funds.
"We have a market day store once a month in the foyer ... it's the first Wednesday of the month," Ms Box said.
"That's all donated goods, crafts and a lot of cakes ... We usually do alright out of that."
The other two major contributors to the funds used to purchase items are the Hospital Auxiliary Kiosk and the café.
The kiosk sells a large range of items, most of which are handmade and donated.
These goods include knitted jumpers and cardigans for babies, jams, chutneys, and more.
The kiosk also purchases confectionary and toiletry items for resale.
Meanwhile, the café hasn't always been run by the auxiliary, but since taking over it has significantly helped raise funds to go back into the hospital.
"The café only came in around 10 years ago maybe and it was a private one, somebody came and ran it until their lease ran out," Ms Box said.
"Then the hospital offered it to the auxiliary to run. At first we thought it would be too much but we decided to get a manger in and she runs it.
"We only oversee it more or less and all the money still goes to the auxiliary."
While the café staff receive a wage, the faces behind the desk at the kiosk are all volunteers.
Ms Evers said they have around 27 volunteers at the moment and new faces are always welcomed and appreciated.
Each financial year the hospital provides the auxiliary with a wish list and the volunteers work hard to make these wishes come true.
Anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to contact the auxiliary for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.