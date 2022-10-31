Western Advocate
Bathurst Hospital Auxiliary continues to help secure important equipment

Amy Rees
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
Bathurst Hospital Auxiliary president Rhonda Box and publicity officer Cheryl Evers at the Hospital Kiosk. Picture by Amy Rees

THIS Wednesday, November 2, the Bathurst Hospital Auxiliary will hold its monthly market day store in the hospital foyer, helping raise much needed funds for equipment.

