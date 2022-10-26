Western Advocate
Cigliano finishes in top 10 in opening round of Australian Supercross Championships

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:26am, first published 4:00am
Joel Cigliano finished in the top 10 of the opening round of the Australian SX1 Supercross Championships. Picture contributed.

BATHURST rider Joel Cigliano has found himself in the top 10 following the opening round of the 2022 Australian Supercross Championships SX1 class.

