Cigliano finishes in top 10 in opening round of Australian Supercross Championships

BATHURST rider Joel Cigliano has found himself in the top 10 following the opening round of the 2022 Australian Supercross Championships SX1 class.
Provided with a technical track at Marvel Stadium on Friday, all competitors put on full display as the dirt broke down, with multiple lines present and developing over the course of the night.
Four-time defending champion Justin Brayton proved too strong in the SX1 Class, although was presented with a healthy challenge from CDR Monster Energy Yamaha ace, Aaron Tanti.
Cigliano would ultimately finish the night in 10th position.
READ MORE:
In what was the first round of the championships for a number of years due to COVID-19, Cigliano said he was pleased with where he finished.
"It went alright," he said.
"I started off a bit slow in qualifying and practice, but I felt a lot better once I was in the night show, in the heat and the main.
"It wasn't too bad. I got some good points and now I'm off to Adelaide this week."
Held at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Cigliano's finish in 10th was beyond his expectations.
"I would've been fine with top 15, but 10th was pretty good. I right behind all the factory guys," he said.
Cigliano will head to the Adelaide Showgrounds on Saturday to participate in the second round.
Round three will be held at Newcastle on November 26, before the fourth and final round takes place at Wagga Wagga on round four.
Four Bathurst rising SX stars Levi Campbell, Ryder Negus, Toby Edwards and the Flynn Beard also competed at the WSX Championships at Marvel Stadium, competing in the KTM junior SX challenge 50cc support class.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.