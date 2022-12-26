FOR some, having a photo taken is terrifying.
But Gabriella Watson, from Be-YOU-tiful Boudoir by Gab, is doing her utmost to ensure that everyone can feel comfortable in front of the camera.
Having been a professional photographer for 12 years, Ms Watson finally found her niche three years ago when she started shooting boudoir photography.
"Boudoir is essentially intimate photography," she said.
"It's to capture yourself rather than you with the family or something like that."
For Ms Watson, her passion for this style of photography comes from how women feel when they attend a photo shoot.
"The purpose of my business is to empower women, so they can empower themselves, and to make them more comfortable in their own skin and to have an avenue to express that," she said.
"What I do is to kind of help women get confidence and show themselves how they look.
"A lot of the time, if people don't know what boudoir is, they're a little bit iffy about it, but then I'll show them my Instagram or something and they'll say 'you know what, that's actually really classy and it's really tasteful' and they always end up saying that they love what I do, which is great."
Though Ms Watson said that a lot of women are nervous when they enter the studio space, it doesn't take long until they start to feel comfortable.
"It's very nerve-racking for people, too, but then they'll get here, they'll [get ready], realise they didn't die and they have a blast," she said.
"They'll come in and be terrified but then they'll walk out feeling like a million dollars.
"That's why I do what I do."
Prior to the photo shoot, women experience a pamper session, including having their hair and make-up done by a professional.
Women are also welcome to peruse the studio space and the many outfit options that are available to be worn, including robes, wings and feather fans.
"It's really not just photos, it's an experience," Ms Watson said.
As well as shooting boudoir photos for women, Ms Watson also welcomes men into her studio space and shoots maternity photographs, family portraits and, occasionally, weddings.
She also runs a private group on Facebook for women over 18-years-of-age as a safe space for women to show off their boudoir photos if they choose to do so, or to promote female empowerment.
"They're always sharing photos from their shoots and everything, and they just hype each other up," she said.
"It's just a really good online community."
Bookings for a shoot can be made via inquiry on Ms Watson's Instagram page Be-YOU-tiful Boudoir by Gab.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.