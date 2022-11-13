THE TEAM at Studio Benefit swapped their leggings for some fancy dresses and made the most of the recent Carillon Business Awards, where they were successful in taking home a trophy.
The business took out the Excellence in Health, Fitness and Wellbeing category at the awards night on October 22, and owner Liz Schembri said it was exciting to share the experience with her staff.
While Studio Benefit has won Carillon awards in the past, this was the first time most of Ms Schembri's staff had experienced the thrill of walking up onto the stage and collecting the trophy.
"We've won a few, just not in the last couple of years," Ms Schembri said.
"It was really exciting because I'm growing as a business, so I got to take the staff and all have a night out together and share that winning experience with them.
"It was just a nice way to firstly get out, and then have a dance and be social. Coming away with an award was the icing on the cake."
Studio Benefit isn't like the average gym.
After working in a gym setting as an exercise physiologist, Ms Schembri said she knew that wasn't the clientele she wanted to target.
To fill the gap, Studio Benefit specialises in a range of services, from yoga and pilates, to workers compensation and diabetes programs, the business was established to cater for people who needed the help of gym but who may not be comfortable in a gym setting.
"It's definitely more personalised. We're very broad with our services," Ms Schembri said.
"We're exercise and physiology mainly, then we have yoga, pilates, pilates reformer, personal training, workers compensation, NDIS, group fitness, diabetes specific programs.
"Then we've got Move With Women which is a specific women's program, and we do in-home services, we do corporate services and we do work in school environments."
Studio Benefit has been servicing the community for around 10 years now, and is continuing to grow.
Ms Schembri employs three full-time, one part-time and a few casual staff members, with each fulfilling the business's values of inclusivity and adaptability.
While to some it may just seem like exercising, Ms Schembri said what her and her team do for each and every client can be life changing.
"The staff are just amazing, they're always so willing to learn. They want to adapt and they want to grow to be inclusive of all their clients," she said.
"It all becomes quite life changing, you might think it's just exercise but it is quite life changing."
