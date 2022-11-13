Western Advocate

Studio Benefit crowned Excellence in Health, Fitness and Wellbeing winner

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
November 14 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Studio Benefit exercise physiologist Nicole Jones with owner Liz Schembri holding their Carillon Business Awards trophy. Picture by Amy Rees

THE TEAM at Studio Benefit swapped their leggings for some fancy dresses and made the most of the recent Carillon Business Awards, where they were successful in taking home a trophy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.