REMEMBRANCE Day commemorations will return to normal this year after two years of disruptions due to COVID.
The service will commence at 10:30am at the Bathurst Carillon on Friday, November 11, with a moment of silence to take place at 11am.
Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills said in addition to the memorial service, there will be other events taking place during the week.
"We're back post-COVID and we're back in full steam," he said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
War memorial carillonists will be playing leading up to Remembrance Day, with performances held at 2pm on Monday November 6, 1pm Tuesday to Thursday, and at 11:10 on Friday November 11, following the service.
The carillonists also play at 11am the following day, Saturday November 12.
Saturday will also feature a concert at the RSL, put on by the Bathurst City RSL Band.
The concert will begin at 2pm with all money raised going to Defence Community Dogs.
Meanwhile, the Bathurst Theatre Company will be putting on a performance at Keystone 1889 on Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12, to pay tribute in a different way.
The 'From Bull & Bush To Gundagai' performances will take the audience on a musical journey from the music hall to the battlefield.
Tickets for the event are available at the Keystone 1889 website.
While looking forward to the different commemorative activities, Mr Mills said the most important thing is for people to take a moment to reflect and remember the people who have and continue to protect our country.
"The most important thing is to remember, to commemorate, to acknowledge service and sacrifice, and it's very special because you don't know that the young man or the young lady that you're talking to at the hairdresser or the medical practice isn't in fact a veteran," he said.
"It's not old and grey, it's right across the generations."
