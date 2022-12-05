WINNING your first business award is exciting, but winning two on the same night is something special.
After having a presence in Bathurst for around 10 years, Colton Computer Technologies secured its first Carillon business award at the event's gala night on October 22.
The celebrations continued into the evening as the information technology (IT) business snagged its second award, and owner Mitch Colton said it was very validating.
Having been nominated in the past, and previously sponsored different categories, 2022 was Colton's time to shine, taking home the Excellence in Business and Employer of Choice awards.
"Awards are good, it really validates that you're doing the right thing," Mr Colton said.
"Thanks goes to all my awesome team who do a really awesome job because they're both team awards."
While Colton Computer Technologies has had a presence in Bathurst for a decade, the business has only had an office based in town for about five years.
Mr Colton is proud of how far the business has come since starting it at the age of 15.
From doing some small jobs for friends and family, to employing his first staff member at 18, Colton Computer Technologies has come a long way, and securing two Carillon awards was very encouraging.
"I started the business when I was 15, when I was at school," Mr Colton said.
"I started doing stuff for family and friends and it grew from there into a business.
"I hired by first employee when I was 18 and now we're up to about 31 staff between Orange and Bathurst."
The team at Colton Computer Technologies has had a good year in the awards department, after being recognised in September at the ARN Innovations Awards.
Mr Colton said it's really good to be recognised at a national level, given they are a smaller regional business.
