Jetties and marine precinct get mention in Minister Catherine King's speech, but not Great Western Highway upgrade

By Matt Watson
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:30am
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King (inset) and the latest design for the Coxs River Road upgrade of the Great Western Highway.

A MARINE precinct at Cairns, highways in Tasmania and wharves and barges in the Torres Strait all feature in a regional budget statement given today by new federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King.

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

