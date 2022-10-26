A MARINE precinct at Cairns, highways in Tasmania and wharves and barges in the Torres Strait all feature in a regional budget statement given today by new federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King.
What is not mentioned, though, is the Great Western Highway upgrade from Lithgow to Katoomba.
It comes after the NSW Government says "contracts have been torn up" and "3900 jobs have effectively been put on hold" after federal funding for the highway upgrade was delayed in the Albanese Government's first budget, delivered on Tuesday.
More than $2 billion was committed to the east and west sections of the highway duplication in the federal Coalition's May 2021 budget, but the new Labor government has put the money on hold.
In her regional budget statement, Ms King said the Albanese Government would make "the regions stronger through a streamlined and re-targeted investment in a nationally significant infrastructure pipeline".
She said those investments included $500 million for corridor acquisition, planning and early works for a Sydney to Central Coast and Newcastle High Speed Rail project; safer highways for Tasmanians; $40 million to upgrade jetties, wharves and barges "that underpin life in the Torres Strait"; and significant priority investments such as the Cairns Marine Precinct.
Ms King's speech also addressed the former Coalition government's Building Better Regions Fund, under which Bathurst Regional Council had a $10 million application to help build a new multi-storey car park behind George Street.
"This Budget replaces the Building Better Regions Fund with $1 billion over three years in two new programs targeted at regional and rural areas," Ms King says.
"Community groups and government will be invited to seek support from the Growing Regions Program which will support infrastructure that enhances liveability and supports prosperity, funding projects like arts and cultural centres, sports facilities, libraries and airport upgrades.
"And through the Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program, the Government will work with states and local councils in a nationally consistent way to invest in larger scale place-based projects aimed at transforming regional and rural centres."
Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway has called on the Albanese Government to "fess up to the people of regional NSW" and admit the government is "cutting" funding for the Great Western Highway project altogether.
He said the delay in the federal funding now basically put the highway upgrade in never-never land.
"The delay is the oldest accounting trick in the book - it keeps the project alive on paper but allows Labor to spend the money elsewhere," he said.
Down the road from Bathurst, the National Party candidate for Orange, Tony Mileto, has added his voice to criticism of the Albanese Government's delay to the highway funding.
"After years of hard work by the NSW Government, planning, consultation and investment is down the drain," he said.
In a doorstop interview on Monday, Ms King foreshadowed changes to the Federal Government's funding of big infrastructure projects in the country.
She said the Albanese Government had tried to make sure "the pipeline of infrastructure investment" lined up with "the capacity to actually deliver it".
