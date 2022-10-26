Emergency crews at the scene of three-car crash in Kelso

POLICE and other emergency services are at the scene of a three-car collision on Littlebourne Street, Kelso.
Inspector David Abercrombie from Chifley Police District said general duties police, Police Rescue and other emergency crews remain at the scene and he has asked motorists to avoid the area.
He said paramedics were assisting a 12-year-old boy who suffered a bump to the head following the deployment of an airbag in one of the cars.
"Two vehicles are still on the road," he said.
Traffic is building up around the crash site.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said three crews attended the crash scene after a triple-0 call for help was received just after 3.35pm.
The spokesperson said everyone was out of their respective vehicles and paramedics were assessing those involved at the scene.
