While I understand and indeed share the disappointment of Paul Toole, Sam Farraway and others that the upgrade of the highway between Lithgow and Katoomba will be delayed by the Federal Government, projects of this type are very inflationary, not in the least because of contractors inflating their prices and having a field day on the public purse.
The last thing Australia needs at the moment is to tip petrol onto the "inflation fire" that the RBA is battling to bring under control with interest rate rises.
What makes this inflation different and utterly egregious is that it is not fuelled by people having too much money to spend, but by price gouging by energy companies, mostly foreign-owned, effectively holding the nation (and the world) to ransom off the back of the war in Ukraine.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
With interest rate rises the only way to address inflation, it is punishing those not responsible for it - households and businesses.
Many of these businesses may well go broke as a consequence of higher energy prices and interest rates.
If this situation is not a good enough reason for all essential goods, services and infrastructure to be publicly owned, operated and delivered, and subsidised where necessary, to keep the cost of living and doing business to a minimum, then what is?
We have long been told privatisation would deliver cheaper price through competition. We've been sold a pup.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.