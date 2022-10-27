Grimshaw full of praise for flying winger Anderson

TIANA Anderson has quickly established herself as Panorama Platypi's big try-scoring threat for the 2022 spring season.
Anderson, a Portland native, is currently three games into her maiden season with the Platypi, having scored four tries in three games this season.
In her most recent game for the Platypi on Sunday against Woodbridge, she scored a double at Carrington Park, including a fantastic long-range try in the opening minute of the game.
Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw has been full of praise of her shift on Sunday.
"She scored a very good try, it was a really good finish," Grimshaw said on her opening minute try.
"The girls did the work on the inside and she still had plenty of work to do, to get to the try line."
Ahead of last Sunday's match against Woodbridge, Grimshaw encouraged Anderson to take her opposition on more.
"The week before in Orange, she made a couple of good breaks but instead of having the confidence in herself to take them on, she was looking around to make a pass," he said.
"I said to her before the game on the weekend: 'If you get into the clear, back yourself and you'll be right'. She took that onboard and it was perfect."
Anderson had been playing rugby union for Bathurst Bulldogs during the 2022 season.
"I watched her play a few times with them. She's tough for her size," Grimshaw said.
"She's got try scoring ability written all over her. The more we can get the ball to her, the better a team we'll be."
Grimshaw has named Anderson on the wing once again for Sunday's match against Midwest Brumbies at Carrington Park.
But the coach has made a change to the line-up that beat Castlereagh 14-10 on Sunday, including moving Teagan Miller from lock to centre and having Paige Gallagher coming onto a six-player bench, Grimshaw's biggest interchange list for the season.
Grimshaw is hoping to have his team playing more free-flowing football against Midwest.
"If we keep improving, we'll go alright. I've made a couple of changes this week," he said.
"We're not free-flowing at the moment, I reckon. We're in dribs and drabs in the way we're playing, so we are.
"I've shifted a few players about, to give a few girls a couple of different roles, so I'll see how that'll play out.
"Even though we've played a few games already, we should be going better than what we are."
Kick-off between Platpyi and Brumbies is at 2pm.
