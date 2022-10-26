THIS week's announcement by the NSW Government that the Little Hartley to Lithgow upgrade of the Great Western Highway will incorporate an additional overpass bridge has left the community gobsmacked.
This is now an upgrade that incorporates six bridges in six kilometres. It probably makes it the most over-engineered six kilometres of highway in Australia.
What was a valley of heritage is to become 'the Valley of Bridges'.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
By Transport NSW's own admission, the Little Hartley to Lithgow upgrade proposal will provide an upgraded road that will save less than two minutes of travel time between Lithgow and Little Hartley.
It will cost a billion dollars of our hard-earned tax dollars.
Does this really make sense when every regional road in western NSW is literally falling apart with myriad potholes and the progressive break-down of whole lengths of tarred roadway?
In the bigger picture, is this really a wise spend on infrastructure for the long term when, even with a tunnel, it only feeds traffic into the suburban run through all the remaining 15 villages of the Blue Mountains?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.