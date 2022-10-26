Western Advocate

Seems like an expensive bill for two minutes of saved travel time | Letter

By Ramsay Moodie
October 26 2022 - 6:30am
The latest design for the Coxs River Road upgrade that is part of the duplication of the Great Western Highway.

THIS week's announcement by the NSW Government that the Little Hartley to Lithgow upgrade of the Great Western Highway will incorporate an additional overpass bridge has left the community gobsmacked.

