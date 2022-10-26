It's solar farms, not the proposed pumped hydro, that we need here

I HAVE received a brochure outlining the problems associated with the construction of a hydro power station at Yetholme.
I am fully in favour of renewable energy and totally opposed to fossil fuels in Australia. However, the construction of this power station threatens flora, fauna and the future of the Fish River which supplies 62 per cent of Bathurst's drinking water.
There has been much opposition to solar farms in our area during the last few years. I believe our area has been designated as an area where solar farms will not be approved.
READ ALSO:
The facts are solar farms will not damage the environment in the same manner the proposed hydro power station will.
Surely it is time for the NSW Government and our local member to review the solar farm policy and realise there are perfect areas with already working transmission lines in the Bathurst district.
The water in the Fish River could become scarce again but I am confident the sun will keep shining in order to produce much-needed solar power.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.