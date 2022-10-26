THE reviews are in about the NSW Government's decision to spend $7 million on a railway station in the region and add it to the schedule for the two Bathurst Bullet services.
Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Minister for Regional Transport Sam Farraway were at Wallerawang on Monday to announce that the village's station would be reopened for transport services.
The two Bathurst Bullet daily return services to Sydney are expected to stop at the village from late next year.
Wallerawang resident Helen Markovic said she often travels to visit her mother in south-west Sydney and the early train will make that trip easier.
"I think there will be a lot more business with the railway opening because people will be coming and going. I think it will be awesome," she said.
Fellow resident Steve Jackson, meanwhile, said "this will be one of the few occasions that everyone agrees: this is good for the town".
Local business owner Linda Cluff said the reopening of the station would be good for tourism.
Lithgow Council said in a statement that it had been promoting "that there is no town in the Central West that is closer to Sydney than Lithgow" and it is, therefore, "the logical place to invest".
The council said the NSW Government's investment in Wallerawang "acknowledged this strategic positioning at the interface between the city and the regions".
"Alongside large commitments such as the Great Western Highway upgrade, Gardens of Stone [a $50 million investment in an area including the national park was announced last year], two large battery proposals and the MRI at Lithgow Hospital, this project is a further demonstration of confidence in Lithgow's future," Lithgow mayor Maree Statham said.
"This station is part of our history and has stood to support the Lithgow community since 1870.
"If our community is to continue to grow, as it did then, it is essential that we make getting to school, work or appointments as easy as possible."
Cr Statham said one of the key findings of Lithgow Council's studies about the future economy for the city "is that transport connections are a key enabler of our economic growth".
The Wallerawang station's reopening will continue a rail renaissance in the Bathurst region that includes the addition of Rydal and Tarana stops to the Bathurst Bullet, restoration work at the Tarana station, an extension to the car park at Bathurst Railway Station and the opening of the Bathurst Rail Museum.
