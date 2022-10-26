Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Wallabies contingent all place top 10 in their divisions at the 40th edition of the Nepean Triathlon

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 27 2022 - 1:20am, first published October 26 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Wallabies talents Nick North, Mercede Cornelius-Feltus and Richard Hobson all finished the Nepean Triathlon in under two hours.

A 40TH birthday celebrated with a superb six-pack - the Bathurst Wallabies who tackled Sunday's milestone Nepean Triathlon most certainly impressed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.