Treading as one to support mental health in the community

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated October 27 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:30am
Brook Hurditch, Amber Gorst and Emily Spasic are encouraging the community to be part of the Anytime Fitness Tread as One fundraiser on Saturday.

SADLY, ever year 65,000 people in Australia attempt to take their own life, but with the help of the community, Anytime Fitness is hoping to turn that around.

