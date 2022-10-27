Treading as one to support mental health in the community

SADLY, ever year 65,000 people in Australia attempt to take their own life, but with the help of the community, Anytime Fitness is hoping to turn that around.
Tread as One, a community initiative working to support suicide prevention, is underway in Bathurst this week, with members of Anytime Fitness walking or running as many kilometres as possible to raise money for R U OK? - a suicide prevention charity that aims to start life-changing conversations.
Owner of Anytime Fitness Bathurst, Brook Hurditch said the gym wants to raise $5000 for R U OK? while also covering a distance of 1000 kilometres.
She said the event is all about encouraging life changing conversations.
"We are raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention for R U OK," she said.
"A lot of people struggle with mental health, more and more people join our club every day because of it," she said.
She said mental health was an incredibly prevalent issue in the community, with many members knowing someone who has struggled with mental health in their family, or they are struggling themselves.
"So we are raising money and awareness and support for that," she said.
It's not the first time the gym has supported the event.
"We've done it for many years now," Ms Hurditch said.
"All they money raised goes to R U OK. So far we've raised over $2000 this year, nationally Anytime Fitness has raised over $170,000," she said.
Ms Hurditch said lots of Anytime Fitness clubs are doing the fundraiser across Australia, and she is really hoping the Bathurst community can support the local campaign.
"We are asking people to join in by joining our team, log their kilometres either walking or running in the club on the treadmill or outside, whatever suits them best, and asking their family and friends to sponsor them as well," she said.
Alternatively there will be two treadmills going in the gym on Saturday from 7am to midday.
"Anyone can come in and be a part of it," Ms Hurditch said.
"We're asking people to donate $15 and spend 15 minutes on the treadmill."
Ms Hurditch said she's hoping the community really gets behind it.
"This is vital for so many people," she said adding her thanks to all members for their support of the fundraiser.
Anytime Fitness Bathurst member David Carroll is one member who is supporting the cause.
He is currently leading the gym's fundraising efforts.
Mental health support is an issue very close to his heart, having lost his brother John Carroll to suicide almost 30 years ago.
Mr Carroll set himself a personal fundraising goal of $500 for the Tread as One event, and by Thursday morning he had well and truly exceeded that amount.
"I had a $500 goal, but have kept getting more [donations]," he said.
To support the cause, pop into Anytime Fitness on Saturday.
