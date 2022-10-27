NATHAN Turnbull's newest New Zealand horse has finished on time once again, as the two-year-old colt On Deadline claimed victory in the first at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday.
The win for the Kiwi horse was his third in as many starts in Australia, having won a previous race and placed in two others at Alexandra Park in Auckland.
The colt is now headed to the paddock for a six-week spell, but Turnbull said he was "super happy" with how he raced on Wednesday.
"He was a higher figure purchase from New Zealand, so he's come over here and won all three now," he said.
"The first two runs I sort of went to the front and let him run up the straight pretty much. Tonight, as much as [drawing barrier] 10 was a bit of a burden on us, it's good because I got to drive him from back in the field to see what kind of money he's got from back there.
"He showed he's pretty versatile."
Turnbull said he knew On Deadline had potential when he purchased him from New Zealand, but he also knew the colt came with a bit of a gamble.
"He had the three starts over there in their metropolitan tracks, say like their Menangle tracks. We knew he was up there and the times he was running over there were pretty slick," he said.
"But we knew we were taking a gamble but he's shown that he's worth it and so far it's paying off. He's still got a long way to go though.
"He'll go to the paddock know and have a rest for six weeks. You just never know how long they've been in work over there in New Zealand."
Turnbull said he'll work On Deadline towards the NSW Derby early next year.
"There's no real races for him right now," he said.
"There was a race in Melbourne he could've went into but they wanted to sting us with a late entry fee. We thought if he went down there, he but stuff about, so we decided to tuck him away and give him a spell.
"We'll aim for NSW Derby early next year.
"I'm really excited to see what the future brings him."
