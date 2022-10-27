Western Advocate
Nathan Turnbull's new New Zealand colt On Deadline makes it three wins in a row at Bathurst

By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:07am, first published 12:00am
NATHAN Turnbull's newest New Zealand horse has finished on time once again, as the two-year-old colt On Deadline claimed victory in the first at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday.

