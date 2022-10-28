Turnbull hoping for Group 1 glory with Better Be The Best at Menangle

HE'S never tasted Group 1 success before, but Nathan Turnbull will be hoping that all changes at Menangle on Saturday night.
Turnbull's Better Be The Best has drawn barrier 10 for the NSW Breeders Challenger 2YO Colts and Geldings Final (1609 metres), with his colt in red hot form at the moment.
The Bathurst Gold Crown finalist, Better Be The Best has won his last four nights, with his most recent success the semi-final of the Breeders Challenge series earlier this month on October 15.
"He's been super impressive first time back in. Obviously the first time round he made the Gold Crown final," he said.
"I think this time back in, he's gone to a whole new level. We'll have a red-hot crack."
Turnbull said his colt has greatly improved since coming back from a spell following the Gold Crown carnival.
"He's gone to a whole new level, like his attitude and everything. He knows he's pretty good and he gets around like it too," he said.
"He's grown and really thickened up. He looks great and whatever he does, hopefully he can take the next step next year."
Turnbull is confident with his colt's potential moving forward.
"As a three-year-old he'll have all the derbies," he said.
"He's even got the three-year-old leg of the Gold Crown Carnival. He's got a good future ahead of him he keeps doing the right steps.
"He's not overly raced. We've looked after him pretty well. He went straight to the paddock after the Gold Crown.
"He'll go into the paddock again with just about 10 runs under his belt, before coming back as a three-year-old fresh, ready to go again."
Having never won a Group 1, Turnbull said it would be great to taste success in the big race at Menangle.
"It's a bit of an honour to race in one," he said.
"It's in the back of your mind all the time. It's hard to get one in, let alone win one.
"I've been pretty business this week. I had Wagga on Tuesday, Bathurst on Wednesday and Parkes on Friday. I'll be pretty busy in the lead-up to it but I say when I come home Friday night, a few butterflies might start taking in."
