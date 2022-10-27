Western Advocate
Brad Schumacher has secured Tim Slade as his co-driver for the Bathurst International

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 27 2022 - 2:15am, first published 2:00am
PAIRING with Supercars driver Tim Slade and upgrading his Audi to current specifications - they are two big moves that Brad Schumacher is hoping will carry him to glory at the Bathurst International.

