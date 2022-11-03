LOCAL home care provider Australian Unity has been named one of Australia's Most Trusted Brands in the 2022 Reader's Digest awards.
Australian Unity won Most Trusted Brand in a state-based home care category and was awarded a highly commended in the aged care and retirement villages category.
As the nation's first member-owned wellbeing company, Australian Unity is committed to "Real Wellbeing" for all Australians.
Its promise of real wellbeing means so much more than simply physical health: it's about standards of living and feeling safe in your home.
It's your personal relationships and being connected to your community. It's about what you want to achieve in life and having the security to do what makes you happy.
Melissa Colwell, branch manager for the Calare region, said the company was proud to be named as one of Australia's most trusted brands.
"Trust is something we need to earn and maintain, and trust starts with listening to our customers and then providing them services that improve their wellbeing," she said.
"To be recognised in this way is a big vote of confidence in the way we go about things."
Australian Unity delivers home care services across NSW and Victoria. The Calare branch provides support to people living in Bathurst, Kandos, Rylstone, Lithgow, Molong, Mudgee, Oberon and Orange.
The Calare branch also employs locals and some of the team have been providing services in the area for many years, including one team member who has been serving their community for more than 44 years.
Common services include domestic assistance, meals and grocery shopping, transport and social support services.
Last financial year, Australian Unity delivered around 2.6 million hours of home care services to more than 34,000 customers.
Most Australian Unity customers pay for their services via government funding - the company is an approved provider of the Australian Government's Commonwealth Home Support Program and Home Care Package Program.
Ms Colwell says that it's very rewarding to help seniors live well in their retirement years.
"Our customers have worked hard and given back to our community all their lives. It's a pleasure to help them access services as their needs change."
