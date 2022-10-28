ADANI, as most Australians know, is a company owned by Gautam Adani, an Indian billionaire and the second-richest man on earth by some estimates.
Adani's Australian arm, recently renamed Bravus, has for some years been attempting to get its Carmichael Coal Mine into production.
The Queensland Government and previous Coalition Government have given Adani support and approvals, and the Future Fund has funded a rail link to export Adani's coal.
Adani has been convicted of environmental breaches in Australia and elsewhere.
The Carmichael coal would power generators in India and contribute significantly to worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.
In view of the IPCC's (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's) pronouncement that we need to phase out fossil fuels as soon as possible, Adani's mine makes no environmental sense at all.
For this reason, many environmental groups have opposed it with some success.
Numerous banks and insurance providers have been dissuaded from doing business with Adani and its offshoots.
However, Adani has appeared to adopt a "divide and rule" strategy against this opposition.
Adrian Burragubba, a Wangan and Jagalingou man on whose country Adani's mine lies, has been bankrupted by the court costs of fighting Adani's mine.
Ben Pennings, a Queensland father who has been the spokesperson for Galilee Blockade, an organisation working to stop Adani's mine, was sued for $600 million by Adani, now reduced to $17 million, for "misusing confidential data".
Pennings has agreed to have his computer devices examined, but only after Adani unsuccessfully applied to search his house, and hired a private investigator to follow his family.
Adani's tactics appear to be to sue one person who doesn't have the resources to defend himself, rather than going after the organisations who do.
Accordingly, the organisations Stop Adani, GetUp and Chuffed.org have been raising funds for Ben Pennings' legal defence.
The previous government supported Adani's mine, but despite being stronger on climate action, the present government has done nothing.
Ben Pennings is worthy of your support.
The coal from Adani's mine, although it will be burned in India, will nevertheless affect Australia's climate. And that includes Bathurst.
