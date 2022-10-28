Western Advocate

Ben Pennings needs support as he faces a David and Goliath battle | Eco News

By David Ashton
October 28 2022 - 11:00pm
Bathurst Community Climate Action Network (BCCAN) members and supporters campaign against Adani in June 2017. Picture by Tracy Sorensen

ADANI, as most Australians know, is a company owned by Gautam Adani, an Indian billionaire and the second-richest man on earth by some estimates.

