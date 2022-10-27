THE first service at O'Connell's St Thomas' Church was held on October 28, 1869, and 153 years later the community is raising funds for restoration work.
Currently, the church is used once a month for a religious service and occasionally for other events, so church member Cherri Browne decided to organise an art show to raise funds to restore the church to a better state for the community to use.
The inaugural O'Connell Art Show will be held on Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13, and will feature a wide range of artworks for sale.
From paintings, to pottery, to handmade soaps and more, there'll be something for everyone.
"It's all local and regional artists," Ms Browne said.
"People are jumping on board and giving lots of positive feedback."
The two-day event will also feature a cake stall, a raffle, a plant stall and a visit from the Get Roasted coffee van.
Entry is a gold coin donation, with all money raised through entries and cake stall sales going towards restoring the church.
With the property also home to a rectory and a hall, Ms Browne has so many ideas running through her head, but step one is focusing on repairing the floor in the church.
"We're currently raising money to get the carpet replaced, so it's a really nice place for weddings and things like that," she said.
"The rectory needs a lot of work ... but we really want to fix it up and restore it."
One of the wow-factors the church possesses that won't need restoring is its stained glass windows.
Each individual window tells a story, and as a collective they add a beautiful feeling to the church.
"It's worth a gold coin donation just to see the stained glass windows," O'Connell Art Show committee member Sue Pangas said.
"A lot of stained glass is damaged with vandalism or what have you, but there's no damage to these."
Just like the O'Connell community worked together to cover the costs of building the church over 150 years ago, Ms Browne and other residents in the region are volunteering their time to maintain and restore the building.
Ms Browne encourages everyone to come along and take in the beauty and history the church has to offer.
The church is located at 3870 Beaconsfield Road, O'Connell, overlooking the valley.
