Mocklers were big names in business and community life | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
October 30 2022 - 6:30am
Harold Davis was an employee of the Mockler Bros store, which started in George Street before moving to Howick Street.

THIS week's image is of a young Harold Davis, who worked at Mockler Bros Limited store in Howick Street in Bathurst. The image is from the famous Gregory Glass Plate Collection, which houses many fine photos dating from the late 1890s to the 1930s.

Harold is dressed in his work clothes, consisting of his jacket, waistcoat, white shirt with his special detachable collar which was fastened by studs, and his spotted tie.

