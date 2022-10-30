Harold is dressed in his work clothes, consisting of his jacket, waistcoat, white shirt with his special detachable collar which was fastened by studs, and his spotted tie.
Mocklers had been in the Howick Street building since 1923 after it had been vacated by J. Meagher and Co, which was established in 1869.
About 1884, Meaghers had outgrown their first store and decided to move into more commodious premises in Howick Street.
The late L.J. Mockler and the late M.D. Mockler started their business on their own account when they opened their store in George Street, near Durham Street, in September 1903 as drapers, mercers and clothiers.
They had purchased the business of Mr E.B. Hawkins of George Street.
The brothers felt that as they were so well-known in Bathurst, their friends would, no doubt, rally around them.
Mocklers advertised that they were "the Leading Grocers of the West" and had always been noted for their low prices.
Bathurstians were encouraged to try them for their next general grocery order and see the savings.
They were selling their famous Ophir tea, which was still being sold at 1/9 per lb, or 5 lbs for 7/6.
There were scarce lines that were unobtainable in Sydney, such as Bovril, Lucca Oil, meat and fish pastes, and various essences, all in any quantity at Mockler Brothers, George Street.
In August 1921, Madame Mario, formerly of Paris, London and Sydney, took over Messrs. Mockler Bros. Dressmaking Rooms, and in connection therewith started a school of practical dressmaking, including cutting-out ladies' own dress materials.
Twenty years later, Mr L.J. Mockler moved the business into the Howick Street premises. He then proceeded with various plans and completely remodelled the two-storey building.
It is believed that Harold was first with their original store in George Street before moving to the new Howick Street premises.
The Mocklers and their employees were keen and regular supporters of the Bathurst Hospital. In 1929, Mr L.J. Mockler donated £1/1/- or a guinea, Mockler Bros. contributed £1/-/1, Mrs E. Mockler 2/- and Mrs Davis (an employee) 1/-.
On February 12, 1940, during World War Two, Laurence Joseph Mockler died at St Vincent's Hospital after a short illness.
Though the late Mr Mockler had been indisposed for some days, it was not until late on the Friday afternoon that serious symptoms developed and, a little later, he was conveyed to hospital suffering with an affliction of the heart.
Mr Mockler battled against the affliction but, as the hours sped, his condition gradually became worse and oxygen had to be administered in order to assist his breathing.
By Sunday, the critical stage had been reached and the patient gradually became weaker and the end came.
All the members of his family had been standing vigil at the bedside throughout the night.
"The death of Mr Joseph Mockler, of which name he was generally known, is a serious loss to the commercial and public life of Bathurst and the West," it was reported at the time.
"Born in Bathurst sixty one years ago, Mr Mockler had spent a crowded and useful life, during which he had taken a prominent part in the commercial, public, sporting and general life of the community.
"He started life as a junior in the ironmongery department of the now defunct firm of Messrs. John Meagher and Co. in Howick Street in Bathurst."
