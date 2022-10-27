Fines for drivers failing to heed flood warnings

WITH river levels across the region again expected to swell over the coming days, police are again pleading with drivers not to enter floodwaters under any circumstances, and have warned those who fail to heed the warning can expect to be fined.
Two people have drowned after their cars were swept up in Central West floodwaters this month, including a 46-year-old man whose body was found in a fully submerged vehicle in the Campbells River, about 45 kilometres south of Bathurst, on October 11.
On Monday morning, the body of a woman in her 20s was located after the car in which she was a passenger was swept away in floodwater near Gulgong the night before.
On the weekend, officers from Chifley Police were among emergency services responding to a similar incident in Cowra when a Ford Ranger carrying four people was swept up in floodwater after attempting to cross a flooded causeway.
The Ranger was swept 500 metres downstream.
All four occupants managed to get out of the car and three made their way to the shore, but a fourth man was swept a further 300 metres downstream and was eventually found by the SES clinging to a tree in the water.
Police, who are at a loss as to why drivers continue to ignore the warnings, said anyone who enters floodwater is putting not only themselves, but others who then have to come to their rescue, at risk.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said it was frustrating.
"Unfortunately, people are not heeding our warnings nor the warnings from the SES about driving through floodwaters," he said.
"Even this weekend we still had people driving through floodwaters, particularly out around the Cowra area, where there has been flooding around the Lachlan River."
Referring to the incident in Cowra involving the Ford Ranger, he said lives were most certainly put at risk.
"Police at the time had extreme difficulty to get to that person due to the floodwaters," he said.
"Emergency services and the people in that vehicle were all placed at risk because of their initial actions in driving through the floodwaters.
"At this stage, if anyone drives through floodwaters, not only are they putting themselves at risk, they may not be covered by their insurance, and at the very least may also find themselves being penalised or obtaining an infringement from police for negligent driving, and that's at a minimum."
Sergeant Matthew Wallace, from Chifley Police District's Rescue Squad, reinforced Chief Inspector Cogdell's message.
"Stay out of floodwaters - that's pretty much a given," he said. "As the saying goes, if it's flooded, forget it.
"A lot of SES members are out there already and we are supplementing them. Everyone [emergency services] is doing a really good job. But with this weather event, please be mindful and keep an eye on everything."
With the weather expected to turn again later this week and possibly over the weekend, he reminded everyone that when it comes to floodwaters, don't take the risk.
