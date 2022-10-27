Western Advocate

Blue Mountains Labor MP Susan Templeman has her say on Great Western Highway funding delay

Updated October 27 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic heading west through Medlow Bath in the Blue Mountains at the beginning of a long weekend. Picture by Jennie Curtin

THE Labor federal member whose electorate includes the Blue Mountains says a delay to funding for the Great Western Highway duplication from Lithgow to Katoomba won't be bad for the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.