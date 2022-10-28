PETROL prices have jumped since the fuel tax was returned to the full amount in late September, but the situation in Bathurst continues to be cause for envy for many motorists.
This week, Bathurst was ranked fifth cheapest in the state by the NRMA based on its average price for unleaded fuel, which at the time of writing was 177 cents per litre.
The variation in price around the Central West alone is significant.
In Orange, the average price was five cents more expensive than in Bathurst at 182 cents per litre.
Over in Dubbo, the average price was 188 cents per litre, while Parkes motorists on average were paying 192 cents per litre.
Mudgee motorists are feeling the most pain at the bowser, with the average price for unleaded sitting at 194 cents per litre, 17 cents more expensive than Bathurst.
A spokesperson for the NRMA said motorists are benefiting from the competition between Bathurst retailers.
"Bathurst residents are lucky to have a wonderfully competitive fuel market so there is the opportunity to find some really good prices," they said.
"That being said, the price for regular unleaded currently ranges between $1.69 and $1.82 so it is important to do your homework before filling up."
Prior to the fuel excise changes, the average price in Bathurst was sitting below 160 cents per litre.
The NRMA anticipated that prices would rise by approximately 25 cents per litre, but that did not quite eventuate, with the city's average instead going up by about 20 cents.
The spokesperson for the NRMA said that prices should remain fairly stable over the next few weeks.
"It has been one month since the reintroduction of the full fuel excise, so it's likely that we've seen the majority of the increases from that transition," they said.
"We're not expecting any more large jumps in the short term but it's also unlikely prices will fall.
"World oil prices appear to have stabilised so that should create some stability in prices at the pump at least for the short term."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
