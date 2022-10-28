"I don't know why but I had a feeling."
October 26 went exactly as Donna Dilkes' had predicted.
She went to work in the morning and planned to be home by 2pm so she could position herself right next to the phone to wait for a once-in-a-lifetime call.
And, it came. Just like she knew it would.
"I knew I had to be back in range for the phone by two o'clock because I thought I was going to get the phone call and I did. I just knew I would," Ms Dilkes said.
Ms Dilkes drew the top prize in the Bathurst RSL's Spring Winners Online Car and Cash Raffle, which meant she had won a brand new 2022 Toyota C-HR Koba, $1000 in cash and a picnic hamper package.
"It's beautiful, I love it. It's just unbelievable. Fancy winning a brand new car," Ms Dilkes - who has been a member of the Bathurst RSL for about 20 years - said with excitement.
A total of 8,809 tickets were sold for the raffle, according to Bathurst RSL marketing manager, Janneke van der Sterren, who said it was "fantastic" to have a local win.
"What was great was that we got to source the car locally, we had a really good local response. The majority of the tickets we sold were within the 2795 postcode, and a local member won which was really fantastic," Ms Sterren said.
"Donna is a loyal member of our club so it's always exciting to see a loyal member of the club win a prize," Bathurst RSL CEO, Peter Sargent added.
Mr Sargent said it was the first time the club had ran an online raffle with a car as the top prize.
"Realistically, the value of the online raffle was over 50 thousand dollars, and we had an excellent response. We're really pleased that people have been so excited about it," he said.
"We'll certainly be looking at doing more online raffles down the track."
Second prize of the online raffle worth $5000 went to Toni Pender, while Kylie Greer won third prize ($2000), Robert Triming won fourth ($1000) and Kerry Davison won fifth ($500).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.