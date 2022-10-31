Western Advocate

The Bathurst RSL Fishing Club Carp Blitz to host its 13th annual fishing competition

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:26am, first published October 31 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of the Bathurst RSL Fishing Club Peter Wright with some impressive Carp caught during the 2018 Carp Blitz. Picture by Chris Seabrook

THE 13-year anniversary of the legendary Bathurst RSL Fishing Club Carp Blitz will be a family celebration on the Macquarie River on Sunday, November 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.