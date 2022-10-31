THE 13-year anniversary of the legendary Bathurst RSL Fishing Club Carp Blitz will be a family celebration on the Macquarie River on Sunday, November 6.
The fishing event is set to take place over seven hours with an expected eight tonne capture milestone of Redfin and European carp, resulting in a fresh water conservation revolution.
Due to droughts and COVID-19, it has been three years since the last Carp Blitz was able to take place, ensuring there will be plentiful fish that need to be removed from these river system.
Carp Blitz club president Peter Wright said that the blitz has been one of the biggest environmental and conservation revolutions since feral fish were introduced to Australia's inland waterways.
"The RSL Fishing Club started the Blitz and every town in NSW with a river or dam infested with feral fish followed our lead," he said.
"Within a few months of our first Blitz, there were clubs across the state organising communities everywhere to combat the invasion of feral fish in our inland river systems and dams."
Following the initial carp blitz, where Bathurst fishers proved that carp could be caught using sweet corn, balls of bread and red wriggler compost worms, other versions of the carp blitz started up all over the country.
Since then, it is estimated that the blitz has removed around 4000 to 5000 feral fish in conjunction with the neighbouring Sofala Fishing Club that has held annual events on the Turon River.
"Our two clubs have had the support and sponsorship of the Department of Primary Industries, NSW Local Land Service and NSW Fisheries and the impact has been amazing," Mr Wright said.
As well as fishing the river to remove any feral fish as a means of conservation, any money raised on the day will also go towards reintroducing native fish species, which are also natural predators of the feral species.
Recent weather conditions have also ensured a steady increase in native species.
"We believe the recent flooding in the Campbells, Fish and Macquarie Rivers will see a increase in numbers of native fish inhabiting our waterways, as juvenile fish wash over the Chifley spillway," Mr Wright said.
Mr Wright said the 13th Carp Blitz will feature the Local Land Service inter-school Carp Catching Champs Trophy and the usual big prize list.
Entry into the carp blitz will be via a gold coin donation, with all proceeds going towards the purchase of 6000 native Murray Cod and Golden Perch to restock the waterways during December 2022.
Registration for the blitz is located at Evans Bridge from 7:30am, with weigh-in being at 2pm, also at Evans Bridge.
There will be many novelties available for children on the day including face painting and a jumping castle.
There will be several prizes available to winners on the day, and the 13th Carp Blitz will also feature the Local Land Service inter-school Carp Catching Champs Trophy.
This years Carp Blitz will take place pending the conditions of the river, and whether it is deemed fishable after record flooding.
For more information regarding the blitz, contact Peter Wright on 0400 167 183.
