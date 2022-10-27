Gardens, art, music and market stalls featured during a big weekend at Newbridge

NEWBRIDGE village's Spring into Art weekend kicked off last Friday night when the Back Creek Art Show was opened by Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson.
A throng of art lovers browsed the exhibition and enjoyed refreshments and canapes served by Blayney High School students.
The art show winners were:
Saturday began brightly with artisan market stalls, live music and the art show at the showground.
Swift Coffee ByM and the team from Rotary fuelled visitors to continue down into the village, popping into Stringybark Crafts and Collectibles, the Olde Bridge Gallery and the Gladstone Hotel.
Pale Ailments played at The Gladstone on Saturday night and again on Sunday at lunchtime.
A free shuttle bus circulated around the four open gardens, which were busy throughout the weekend.
Not even a few sharp downpours on Sunday dampened the enthusiasm, and the pleasure with which villagers and visitors came out to reconnect and make new friends was heartwarming.
