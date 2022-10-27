CADELL Lovett is ready to test himself in one of Bathurst Cycling Club's biggest annual road races on Sunday.
The 16-year-old Bathurst cyclists has entered the 66-kilometre handicap Rockley Cup, which takes riders up the grueling Rockley Mount.
He's one of a number of talented cyclists that are expected to by vying for the win, including the likes of Luke Tuckwell, Josiah Cook and Oscar Hansen.
"It's the hardest course of the year. There's a reason they only do it once," he said.
"It's a good course. It's a bit suited for me because I tend to climb a bit better than the other boys because they're a bit heavier and older.
"I quite enjoy the course. It's got something for everyone. It's a bit fast, the downhills the uphills. It's got a bit of flat terrain as well."
Lovett isn't getting too ahead of himself, backing Tuckwell as the main man to beat.
"I don't back myself one bit," he said.
"I reckon Luke Tuckwell has got a very high chance of winning. My mate Josiah Cooke, I reckon he's got a good chance."
Lovett said he's doing plenty of practice at the moment.
"I'm currently training for both road and track," he said.
"Probably three of the four rides a week are on the road bike and that's just out doing K's and doing whatever on the bike."
Riders on the 66-kilometre course start at the club, head out to Perthville and then to Rockley, before doing a U-turn at the Rockley Pub, back to Perthville, out to Georges Plains, before taking a left a Cow Flat Road and finishing at the top of Rockley Mount.
The Little Rock Cup is slightly shorter than the Rockley Cup, at 47 kilometres, taking riders from the clubhouse to Perthville, to Rockley before U-turning at the pub and finishing at the top of Rockley Mount.
The Pebble Cup, at 18 kilometres, starts at the clubhouse, takes riders out to Perthville, then Georges Plains, left at Cow Flat Road before finishing at the top of Rockley Mount.
Racing starts at 9am.
