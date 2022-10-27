Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Cycling Club to host 2022 Rockley Cup on Sunday

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
October 27 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cadel Lovett. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

CADELL Lovett is ready to test himself in one of Bathurst Cycling Club's biggest annual road races on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.